Kurtis Rourke is headed to San Francisco.

The 49ers have selected the Canadian quarterback in the seventh round of the NFL Draft with the 227th pick.

Rourke, 24, spent five seasons with the Ohio Bobcats before transferring to Indiana where he rose to the elite tier of NCAA QBs.

The native of Kitchener, Ont. set new career highs in completion percentage (70.4) and yards per completion (9.9) with the Hoosiers and led them to an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

He finished with 2,827 yards and 27 touchdowns against just four interceptions, and becomes just the fourth Canadian quarterback ever selected in the NFL Draft (Charlie O'Rourke in 1941, Mark Rypien in 1986, Jesse Palmer in 2001).

Rourke follows the footsteps of his older brother Nathan, who spent time on the rosters of the Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons in the NFL before returning to the CFL last season.

More to come.