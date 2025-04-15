LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Kyler Gordon wasn't necessarily looking for the Chicago Bears to make him the highest paid slot cornerback in the NFL. That was just a neat bonus.

His three-year, $40 million contract extension through the 2028 season takes some “stress off the plate.” It also helps him focus a little more on adapting to a new coaching staff and playbook.

“I think Chicago and the organization showed how much they did value me, and what they wanted to do with me here and wanted to keep me here," Gordon said after finalizing the deal on Tuesday. "I feel like you guys heard the majority of the time that it’s a priority and they showed me that since the beginning. We talked about it. I think it’s just a good feeling to have that coming from the staff and organization.”

The 25-year-old Gordon is guaranteed $31.25 million under the extension. He was the first player drafted by general manager Ryan Poles when he was taken in the second round out of Washington in 2022.

Gordon has five interceptions and 17 passes defended in three seasons. He had three interceptions as a rookie and two more in 2023. Gordon played in a career-high 15 games last year and broke up five passes.

Gordon is part of a secondary that includes cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson, along with safeties Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker. Johnson agreed to a four-year, $76 million contract extension in March 2024.

“We’re all thinking about where we want to take this team more than what I’m doing. At least that’s where my mind is,” he said. “We all wanted to get this out of the way and do it the right way, respectfully and then really get to the main priority, which is building this team. Getting where we want to get in this NFL season.”

Gordon's extension is the latest move in a busy offseason, after the Bears finished last in the NFC North at 5-12.

Chicago hired coach Ben Johnson in January. The Bears rebuilt their offensive line by trading for guards guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson and signing center Drew Dalman. They also added to their defensive line, signing Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo.

The Bears have the No. 10 overall pick in the draft next week. ___

