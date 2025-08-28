The Baltimore Ravens have seemed to be right there every year since Lamar Jackson took over as starter full-time in 2018.

Outside of the 2021 season when he missed the final four games, the Ravens have been to the playoffs every year under Jackson. He’s led his team to a 70-24 record in games he’s started and reached the double-digit win mark in every season except for 2021.

After winning his second MVP award in 2023, Jackson was arguably even better in 2024, throwing for a career-best 4,172 yards with 41 touchdowns and only four interceptions. In addition to leading the league in passer rating (119.6), the Louisville product tallied 915 yards on the ground and a league-best 6.6 yards per rushing attempt.

If not for Josh Allen’s magnificent season, combined with the Buffalo Bills’ higher playoff seeding – and possibly some voter fatigue – Jackson likely would have won his third MVP and become just the seventh player ever to win the award at least three times.

In fact, the Associated Press named Jackson to the All-Pro team over Allen, making him the eighth quarterback in the Super Bowl era to earn the nomination at least three times.

The other seven have all reached at least one Super Bowl. Miami Dolphins legend Dan Marino is the only one without a Lombardi Trophy, and that’s exactly what Jackson needs to truly be considered one of the all-time greats.

As impressive as the 28-year-old has been throughout his career as both a passer and a runner, making him one of the most dynamic pivots in league history, his playoff resume pales in comparison.

His .744 winning percentage as a starter in the regular season has not yet translated to much playoff success. Jackson is 3-5 in eight postseason games and has led Baltimore past the Divisional Round only once. And while it’s fair to expect a slight statistical drop-off from the regular season considering stronger playoff competition and a more deliberate game flow, Jackson’s regular-season numbers have been far superior.

The Pompano Beach, Fla., native has just 10 career playoff passing TDs and three rushing compared to seven interceptions and four fumbles lost. His completion percentage, yards per passing attempt, and passer rating all fall below his career averages.

Regular Season Stats vs. Playoff Stats - Lamar Jackson Stat Regular Season Playoffs Games Played 103 8 Record as Starter 70-24 3-5 Winning Percentage as Starter .744 .375 Total Passing TDs 166 10 Total Interceptions 49 7 Passing Yards Per Game 194.7 219.1 Completion Percentage 64.9 60.6 Yards Per Passing Attempt 7.8 7.3

Last year, Allen backed up his MVP trophy in the Divisional Round by eliminating Jackson and the Ravens, whose mistakes loomed large in an otherwise winnable game. Most of the blame fell on tight end Mark Andrews, who fumbled midway through the fourth quarter with the Ravens driving. Andrews somehow topped that blunder with a drop that effectively ended the Ravens’ season on a two-point conversion that would have tied the game after a thrilling 88-yard drive led by Jackson in the final minutes.

Always one to take accountability, Jackson refused to put the blame squarely on Andrews after the loss and instead rued his two turnovers that put Baltimore in an early hole.

"It's a team effort," Jackson said via NFL.com. "He's been busting his body. Making plays happen on that field for us, came up short. Like I've been saying all season every time we've been in a situation like this, turnovers play a factor. Penalties play a factor.

"Tonight, the turnovers, can't have that s--t. That's why we lost the game. Because as you can see, we're moving the ball wonderfully. Just hold on to the f------ ball. Sorry for my language, this s--t annoying. Tired of this s--t."

The Ravens have as good a chance this coming season as anyone at reaching a Super Bowl.

Star running back Derrick Henry is back on two-year contract extension. His punishing running style was a match made in heaven with Jackson in their first season together as he tallied 1,921 yards on the ground with a league-best 16 touchdowns. It was Henry’s best season since reaching the 2,000-yard mark with the Tennessee Titans in 2020 and made the Ravens the top yards-gaining offence in the league last season.

The Ravens also added five-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins to a deep pass catching corps that includes Andrews, Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Isaiah Likely.

The secondary was an issue last season for John Harbaugh’s team as the 4,150 yards they allowed through the air was second-most in the league only behind the Jacksonville Jaguars (4,375). But the Ravens addressed that in the off-season, bringing in veteran defensive backs Jaire Alexander and Chidobe Awuzie in addition to selected safety Malaki Starks with their first-round pick.

On Wednesday, the Ravens also agreed to a four-year, $100.4 million extension with star safety Kyle Hamilton that makes him the highest-paid safety in NFL history and further reinforces their secondary for years to come.

Hamilton made it clear that having Jackson leading the Ravens into the fray made his decision to stick around long-term an easy one.

“If we’ve got eight, we’ve got a chance [to win the Super Bowl],” he told reporters.

Until Jackson and the Ravens do, the expectations, and the pressure, will persist.