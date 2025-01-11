Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry have staked the Baltimore Ravens to a 21-0 lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers at halftime of their wild-card playoff game.

Jackson put the Ravens up early with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Rashod Bateman on the team’s opening drive of the game, before adding a five-yard score to Justice Hill with just two seconds remaining in the first half.

The two-time MVP completed 13-of-15 attempts for 144 yards and two passing touchdowns, while adding 64 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Henry's touchdown came at the 11:47 mark of the second quarter after an eight-yard run to the end zone capped a long 13-play scoring drive for Baltimore.

The first-year Raven recorded 100 rushing yards in the first half on 13 carries.

Pittsburgh’s offence struggled to get going through the first two quarters, with the Steelers gaining just two first downs while recording only 60 yards of total offence.

Russell Wilson went 7-of-9 for 44 yards across the Steelers’ first four drives, which all ended in punts.

The Steelers did not take a snap past midfield at any point during the first two quarters.

Baltimore will start the second half with the football.