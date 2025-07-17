Lane Johnson didn’t allow a sack in 2024, anchoring one of the NFL’s best offensive line units and helping the Philadelphia Eagles win their second Super Bowl.

The six-time Pro Bowl pick and two-time All-Pro was selected the No. 1 offensive tackle in a preseason survey by The Associated Press. A panel of eight AP Pro Football Writers ranked the top five players at the position, basing selections on current status entering the 2025 season. First-place votes were worth 10 points. Second through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points.

Johnson, who plays right tackle, received three first-place votes and four thirds. Teammate Jordan Mailata, who plays the left side, also got three first-place votes. Penei Sewell and Trent Williams also received one first apiece.

Mailata finished second and Tristan Wirfs came in third, followed by Sewell and Williams. Rashawn Slater, Laremy Tunsil and Dion Dawkins also received votes.

1. LANE JOHNSON, Philadelphia Eagles

Johnson has established himself as one of the greatest right tackles in NFL history since the Eagles selected him No. 4 overall in the 2013 draft.

Johnson helped pave the way for Saquon Barkley’s record-setting rushing season and protected Jalen Hurts. He’s been a dominant force on the right side and a valuable team leader for Philadelphia.

2. JORDAN MAILATA, Philadelphia Eagles

Mailata had never played American football before the Eagles drafted the Australian rugby star in the seventh round of the 2018 draft.

Under offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland’s guidance, he’s become one of the best in the game.

A Pro Bowl snub in 2024, Mailata earned second-team All-Pro honors. He got one second-place vote, one third and one fifth to go with the three firsts.

3. TRISTAN WIRFS, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Wirfs, who switched from right tackle to left in 2023, became the first player selected an All-Pro at both tackle spots.

He made it at right tackle in 2021 and earned the spot on the left side last year.

Wirfs was the anchor of an offensive line that helped Tampa Bay finish fourth in rushing last season.

He got five second-place votes, two thirds and one fifth.

4. PENEI SEWELL, Detroit Lions

Sewell beat out Johnson for first-team All-Pro last season despite a down year as a pass blocker. He excelled as a run protector but allowed pressure on 4.7% of pass plays, per Pro Football Focus.

Sewell, who moved from left tackle to the right side a few years ago, is a three-time Pro Bowl pick and two-time All-Pro.

He got two second-place votes, four fourths and one fifth along with the one first.

5. TRENT WILLIAMS, San Francisco 49ers

Williams is coming off an injury-plagued season but remains one of the best left tackles in the NFL.

He’s an 11-time Pro Bowl pick and was an All-Pro three straight seasons before missing seven games last year.

He received one third-place vote, two fourths and one fifth to go with his one first.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl