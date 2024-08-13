HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders signed backup free-agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Tuesday, rejoining an organization in which he was on the roster for three seasons.

Peterman, who played for the Raiders from 2018-21, likely would be the backup to Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew, who are competing for the starting job.

O'Connell and Minshew, who each played a quarter in Saturday's preseason game at Minnesota, led the Raiders to a 20-7 halftime lead. But backups Anthony Brown Jr. and Carter Bradley were ineffective as the Vikings rallied to win 24-23.

The Raiders kept three quarterbacks last season, utilizing the NFL's new emergency QB rule.

Peterman signed with the Raiders' practice squad in December 2018 after the Buffalo Bills waived him. He played just two games in 2020 and 2021 and threw just five passes, with three completions.

Peterman was 14 of 25 for 139 yards with a touchdown and interception in 2022 with the Chicago Bears and did not throw a pass last season.

He was a reserve for the Bears the past two seasons and signed earlier this year with the New Orleans Saints before he was released Aug. 2.

The Raiders host the Dallas Cowboys in a preseason game Saturday night.

