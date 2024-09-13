Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce didn't mince words when he was asked about the latest concussion incurred by Tua Tagovailoa.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback was injured in the team's 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night and was diagnosed with a third concussion over his five-year NFL career.

"He's going to live longer than he's going to play football," Pierce said. "Take care of your family."

Pierce is not the only member of the NFL community who's expressed concern over yet another head injury to the 26-year-old Hawaiian.

"If you know Tua outside of football like I do, you can't help but feel for him," Bills QB Josh Allen told the Amazon Prime NFL panel after the game. "He's a great football player, but he's an even greater human being. He's one of the best humans on the planet. I've got a lot of love for him. I'm just praying for him and his family and hoping everything is okay."

With Tagovailoa out for an indefinite period, backup Skylar Thompson will take over quarterbacking duties in the interim, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed on Friday.

"What's going to lie ahead, who knows, but man, I'm confident, though," Thompson said after Thursday night's game. "I feel like I'm ready for whatever's to come. I'm going to prepare and work hard and do everything I can to lead this team and do my job."

The Dolphins (1-1) are next in action on Sept. 22 when they visit the Seattle Seahawks (1-0).