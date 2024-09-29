LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Raiders entered their matchup against the Browns with the NFL's worst running game and without star players Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams.

Plus, Las Vegas was coming off a loss to the previously winless Panthers that drew the ire of coach Antonio Pierce.

But the Raiders found a balanced running attack and overcame a Cleveland rally to win 20-16 on Sunday.

“Yeah, a lot of adversity this week, there's no doubt about it,” Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew said. “I was happy to see how we responded. Coming in Friday's practice, we kind of turned the corner and the overall mood of the team changed and everybody was feeling really it again.”

Cleveland drove to the Raiders 9-yard line with the chance to walk out with the victory, but Charles Snowden sacked Deshaun Watson on fourth down with 35 seconds left.

The Raiders (2-2) found enough offense without star wide receiver Adams (hamstring) and held the Browns to 241 yards without Crosby (ankle).

“We all had to take a step up,” Snowden said. “I have to thank Maxx. He was engaged all week coaching us up, being a very present figure.”

Alexander Mattison rushed for 60 yards for the Raiders, who totaled 152 on the ground and had five players with runs of at least 10 yards, their most since 2010 against the Seahawks. The Raiders got rushing touchdowns from receivers Tre Tucker and DJ Turner, becoming the first team since the Jets in 2010 to get two TD runs from wideouts.

Las Vegas hadn't rushed for more than 55 yards in a game this season.

“It felt really good to be able to operate on all cylinders like that to get the run game going,” Mattison said. “The O-line did an amazing job. We have to keep it going because we know what we're capable of.”

Minshew was 14 for 24 for 130 yards. He was sacked twice by reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, who is dealing with an assortment of injuries.

Watson completed all eight passes in leading the Browns to a touchdown on an opening drive that lasted 9:22, but he finished 24 for 32 for 176 yards.

He entered the game having taken a league-high 16 sacks, and the Raiders took him down three times. Cleveland's offensive line was missing four starters for much of the game.

Although it's not yet October, the Browns (1-3) took a blow to their playoff chances. Only 42 teams since the 1970 merger have made the postseason after opening 1-3.

A week earlier, Las Vegas lost 36-22 to the Panthers, prompting Pierce to question some players' effort. Then the Raiders found themselves in a 10-0 hole in the first quarter.

Las Vegas scored the next 20 points to seemingly take control.

“I knew what group I had,” Pierce said. “That wasn't the team (last week) that we're accustomed to seeing. It was a trying week. It probably started with me and my comments and I apologized to (the players) for that. I don't want to be a distraction in that way.”

Zamir White fumbled on the first play of the fourth quarter, and Browns safety Rodney McLeod returned it for a 25-yard TD to give Cleveland life. Dustin Hopkins missed the extra point, leaving the Browns down 20-16.

“They had the momentum at that point and we really needed to step up and get a takeaway,” Garrett said. “That's what we were calling for in the huddle, and we answered the bell. That was an adrenaline shot.”

Cleveland appeared to take the lead on an 82-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Amari Cooper, but backup center Nick Harris was called for holding, and the Browns eventually punted.

On their last-gasp drive, with the Browns forced to go for the touchdown, Watson couldn't attempt a pass on the decisive play.

Injuries

Browns: C Ethan Pocic (ankle) went into the locker room in the first quarter, returned in the third and then left again. .... Cleveland was already missing RG Wyatt Teller (knee) and OTs Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee) and Jack Conklin (hamstring). ... LB Jordan Hicks (elbow) left in the second quarter. ... TE David Njoku (ankle) did not play.

Raiders: LB Divine Deablo (oblique), T Thayer Munford (knee/ankle), CB Decamerion Richardson (hamstring) and TE Michael Mayer (personal reasons) did not play. ... Return specialist Tyreik McAllister (shoulder) was hurt in the fourth quarter.

Up next

Browns: At Washington next Sunday, the second of a three-game trip.

Raiders: At Denver next Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl