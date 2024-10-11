HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer, who has missed the past two games because of personal reasons, was placed on the non-football illness list Friday.

That means Mayer must sit out at least the next four games, beginning Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Also, wide receiver Davante Adams — subject of numerous trade rumors — will miss his third game in a row because of a hamstring injury.

Receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle), running back Zamir White (groin), guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (knee), tackle Thayer Munford (knee and ankle), linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (hamstring) and safety Trey Taylor (knee) are questionable.

Mayer, a second-year player, started the first two games this season and played in three, catching four passes for 21 yards.

The Raiders traded up last year to draft Mayer in the second round out of Notre Dame. But Las Vegas used its 13th pick this year on Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, who has more than justified the selection. Bowers leads NFL tight ends with 28 receptions for 313 yards and in Sunday's 34-18 loss at Denver caught a 57-yard touchdown pass.

