Larry Allen has died at the age of 52.

The Dallas Cowboys announced the passing of the Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive lineman on Monday.

A native of Los Angeles, Allen was enshrined in Canton in 2013.

"Larry, known for his great athleticism and incredible strength, was one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL," the Cowboys said in a statement. "His versatility and dependability were also signature parts of his career. Through that, he continued to serve as inspiration for many other players defining what it meant to be a great teammate, competitor and winner."

Taken with the 46th overall pick of the 1994 NFL Draft out of Sonoma State, Allen appeared in 203 games over 14 seasons with the Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers from 1994 to 2007.

A six-time All Pro and 11-time Pro Bowler, Allen was named to both the NFL's 1990s and 2000s All-Decade Team and the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Allen was a member of the Cowboys' Super Bowl XXX-winning team in 1996.