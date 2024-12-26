CHICAGO (AP) — Riq Woolen intercepted Caleb Williams' late pass and the Seattle Seahawks boosted their fading playoff hopes, squeezing past Chicago 6-3 on Thursday night to hand the Bears their 10th straight loss.

Jason Myers kicked field goals on the game’s first possession and near the end of the second quarter. Woolen picked off a deep pass intended for Keenan Allen at the Seattle 22 with 20 seconds left, ending Williams’ NFL rookie-record string of passes without an interception at 353.

Geno Smith threw for 160 yards, and the sluggish Seahawks (9-7) made just enough plays to come away with a win they sorely needed after dropping two in a row. They came in trailing the NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams by a game with two remaining.

Leonard Williams had two of Seattle’s seven sacks.

Chicago (4-12) has two double-digit losing streaks in general manager Ryan Poles’ three seasons. The Bears dropped the final 10 games two years ago as part of a franchise-worst 14 game slide that stretched into 2023. They’ve never lost more than 10 straight in one season, and fans chanted “Sell the team!” near the end of this one.

Caleb Williams extended his NFL-leading total and individual franchise record for sacks to 67. The Bears broke their previous mark of 66 sacks allowed in 2004, when they used four quarterbacks.

Smith completed 17 of 23 passes, and the Seahawks improved to 6-1 on the road.

Noah Fant had 43 yards receiving, and Zach Charbonnet ran for 57.

Chicago is 0-4 since interim coach Thomas Brown replaced the fired Matt Eberflus.

Williams was 16-for-28 with 122 yards. It was a big drop from the previous week, when he threw for 334 yards and two touchdowns against NFC leader Detroit following a string of shaky performances.

Myers kicked a 27-yard field goal on the game's opening drive. Chicago tied it on Cairo Santos' 42 yard field goal with 2:32 left in the half. But Myers booted a 50-yarder in the closing minute, sending the Seahawks to the locker room with a 6-3 lead.

INJURIES

Seahawks: Seattle placed RB Kenneth Walker III on injured reserve before the game because of an ankle injury. Walker hurt his ankle in last week’s loss to Minnesota and left that game after sitting out the previous two because of a calf problem. He also missed two weeks in September with an oblique issue. … CB Josh Jobe (knee) got banged up.

UP NEXT

Seahawks: Visit the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Jan. 5.

Bears: Visit the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Jan. 5.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL