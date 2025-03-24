BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Linebacker Jerome Baker is returning to his hometown after signing a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.

Baker will be going into his eighth season in 2025. He began last season with Seattle before being traded to Tennessee. He played in 10 games with 61 tackles and two sacks.

Baker spent his first six seasons in Miami after being a third-round pick by the Dolphins in 2018. His best year was in 2020, with a career-high seven sacks and 111 tackles.

In seven seasons in the NFL, Baker has appeared in 104 games with 90 starts and has 632 tackles, 24 1/2 sacks and five interceptions.

