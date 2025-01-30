Lions QB Goff delivers near-perfect performance to open Pro Bowl Games for NFC

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Detroit quarterback Jared Goff delivered a near-perfect performance in “passing the test” and helped the NFC take a 14-7 lead over the AFC during the opening night of the Pro Bowl Games on Thursday.

Goff, after getting some help from Green Bay running back Josh Jacobs via an NFL trivia contest, showed off his passing acumen by hitting ever target and then some in one minute, 30 seconds. He racked up 44 points for the NFC, five more than teammate Sam Darnold of Minnesota.

Goff, Darnold and Tampa Bay's Baker Mayfield easily beat the AFC team of QBs comprised of Cincinnati's Joe Burrow, New England's Drake Maye and Pittsburgh's Russell Wilson.

The passing game was the highlight of the six events on opening night. The NFC also won two of three relay races, a skills contest titled “satisfying catches” and a game show for NFL teammates titled “helmet harmony" that somewhat resembled “The Newlywed Game."

The conferences split two dodgeball games and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams of the New York Jets gave the AFC a victory in “the big spike” with his powerful throwdown of a football.

Some notable highlights: the Bosa brothers, Joey and Nick, turned their leg of a relay race into speed walking; and Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase made one-handed catches on the first three balls flung his way in “satisfying catches."

Four more skills events will be broadcast Sunday, each worth three points, before the Pro Bowl Games conclude with a flag football contest.

“We've got the lead, and that's good," NFC coach Eli Manning said. "It just shows the heart, the preparation, everything, the commitment of these guys. They've been grinding. They're looking forward to this. They want the three-peat. (Everyone) has been talking about Kansas City next week with a three-peat. Really, all eyes are on the Pro Bowl for the three-peat (for the) NFC right now.”

