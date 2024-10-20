Lions top previously unbeaten Vikings on late field goal

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jake Bates kicked a 44-yard field goal with 15 seconds left and the Detroit Lions beat Minnesota 31-29 on Sunday, handing the Vikings their first loss in a back-and-forth game befitting of the NFL's strongest division.

Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 116 yards and two of Detroit's three second-quarter touchdowns. He also helped Jared Goff guide the Lions 48 yards in four plays to get in range for their rookie kicker while forcing the Vikings to burn their timeouts. Bates is 10 for 10 on field goals this season.

Goff went 22 for 25 for 280 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers in his third straight game with a 140-plus passer rating, joining Aaron Rodgers (2011), Kurt Warner (1999) and Roger Staubach (1971) as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to accomplish the feat.

Gibbs had 150 total yards to spearhead a commanding performance by the Lions (5-1) at the line of scrimmage against the defense that entered the week with a rushing average per play (3.6) allowed that was the second-best in the league.

Ivan Pace Jr. returned David Montgomery’s fumble 35 yards for a touchdown with 5:50 remaining to give the Vikings (5-1) a one-point lead after they trailed 21-10 at halftime, but Sam Darnold's crucial 2-point conversion pass sailed past Justin Jefferson.

The Vikings neared midfield on their last-gasp possession, but they were too far away for their own perfect rookie Will Reichard to attempt a field goal. Darnold was sacked to end the game and give the Lions their fourth consecutive victory over the Vikings for their longest streak in the series since 1961-63.

Aaron Jones rushed for 93 yards and a TD for Minnesota despite being listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. Jefferson had 81 yards receiving and a touchdown, and Reichard made three field goals, including a 57-yarder.

Darnold went 22 for 27 for 259 yards, but he spoiled a promising drive in the second quarter when the Vikings needed to regain some rhythm by ignoring a wide-open Jones in the flat off a play-action fake and forcing a throw to Jordan Addison that was intercepted by a diving Brian Branch.

The Lions played a second quarter for the ages. They had three scoring drives that all covered at least 69 yards on the strength of some shrewd play-calling by offensive coordinator Ben Johnson that rendered the chess moves by Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores moot, as Goff beat blitz after blitz.

Injury report

Lions: RB Montgomery (knee) limped off in the first quarter but returned before halftime. ... RG Kevin Zeitler (groin) was inactive, and his backup Kayode Awosika was flagged twice for holding and once for a false start in the first quarter. One holding call was declined by the Vikings because they sacked Goff on the play.

Vikings: LB Blake Cashman (toe) was inactive.

Up next

Lions: Host the Tennessee Titans next Sunday afternoon.

Vikings: Play at the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night.

