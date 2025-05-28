David Andrews is calling it a career.

The New England Patriots announced Wednesday that a press conference will be held where the 32-year-old centre will officially announce his retirement.

Andrews spent nine seasons with the Pats, winning a pair of Super Bowl titles.

His 2024 season was limited to only four games with a shoulder injury and he was released by the Pats in March.

"As a rookie free agent, David earned a starting assignment at centre in his NFL debut, a position he anchored for the next decade," owner Robert Kraft said in a statement in March. "His leadership, work ethic, and dedication to the team earned him the respect and admiration of his coaches and teammates, who elected him as an eight-time team captain. The importance of his leadership during his career cannot be overstated. David is a true professional, and his impact on this organization will be felt for many years to come. On behalf of the entire Kraft family and the New England Patriots, I want to express my deepest gratitude for his countless contributions, and we look forward to celebrating his remarkable career."

Undrafted out of Georgia, Andrews went on to appear in 124 games over nine season, starting 121 of them. He was named to the Pats' All-2010s Team.

The native of Johns Creek, GA was a member of the teams that won Super Bowl LI and Super Bowl LII.