Corey Linsley's career appears to be over.

The Los Angeles Chargers All-Pro centre told reporters on Monday that he's "99 per-cent" sure he's retiring.

The 32-year-old Linsley appeared in only three games this season before being placed on the non-football injury list with a non-emergent heart issue.

Linsley says he will be undergoing further testing in March before making a final decision.

A native of Youngstown, OH, Linsley spent the past three seasons with the Chargers, appearing in 33 games. He was All-Pro second team and a Pro Bowl selection with the team in 2021.

The Ohio State product, originally taken with the 161st overall selection of the 2014 NFL Draft, spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers with whom he was an All-Pro first teamer in 2020.

Should his career be at an end, Linsley will have appeared in 132 games.