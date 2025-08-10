INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Trey Lance scrambled for a 5-yard score and rookie Eric Rogers had a 43-yard pick-6 in a mostly sluggish offensive performance by the Los Angeles Chargers in a 27-13 exhibition win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The Chargers had a goal-line stand and a strip-sack that led to a turnover while dominating the Saints, who committed seven penalties for 56 yards and got sacked five times.

“They just played with a lot of want-to and I’m thrilled with that,” Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said. “I love guys that play like they want to be on this team. They want to show that they belong. That’s the way they practice and that’s the way they go out and play in the game. That warms the cockles of the heart.”

Chargers rookie Jamaree Caldwell took down Tyler Shough for a 9-yard loss in the third quarter. Rogers also intercepted Jake Haener in the fourth before getting hurt with 1:43 remaining. Harbaugh had no update on Rogers afterward.

“The pick-6 he made, that was as a good a play as I’ve ever seen,” Harbaugh said.

Lance was 7 of 14 for 55 yards. He also was the Chargers' leading rusher with seven carries for 48 yards.

“Shout out to the defense once again,” Lance said. “Excited to build on this, this is a fun game to build on.”

Taylor Heinicke started at quarterback for the Chargers, going 1 of 5 for 8 yards. DJ Uiagalelei drew cheers with a 49-yard pass to Dalevon Campbell late in the game.

With a four-man quarterback competition, Spencer Rattler started for the Saints and was sacked twice by Caleb Murphy in the second.

“It’s what we practice at practice," Murphy said. "We practice ball disruption, we preach it, so it’s just everything that comes from practice onto the field in the game.”

Shough replaced Rattler and was intercepted by Rogers on a pass intended for Dante Pettis on the Saints' first possession of the third. Lance passed to Campbell for the 2-point conversion and a 17-3 lead.

Shough hit Mason Tipton for a 54-yard touchdown and Charlie Smyth made the extra point, leaving the Saints trailing 17-10. Shough was 15 of 22 for 165 yards.

“For all three, there’s going to be some good moments, some moments we’d like to have back, we get to learn from those," first-year Saints coach Kellen Moore said. “I thought Spence did some good stuff."

Cameron Dicker had field goals of 44 and 40 yards for the Chargers.

Coming off an 11-6 season and their first playoff appearance since 2022 in his first year, Harbaugh rested several starters including quarterback Justin Herbert.

The Chargers were without Rashawn Slater, who sustained a season-ending torn patella tendon in practice earlier in the week. Running back Najee Harris’ status for Week 1 is up in the air after he sustained an eye injury in a July 4 firework incident. He has been walking laps at practice, wearing a helmet with a visor.

The Chargers were the first team to open training camp and are playing an extra preseason game because they were in the Hall of Fame game, beating Detroit 34-7.

Moore made his head coaching debut for the Saints, having worked as offensive coordinator for Super Bowl champion Philadelphia last season. He served in the same role with the Chargers in 2023.

Brandon Staley was back at SoFi Stadium as defensive coordinator for the Saints. He was head coach of the Chargers from 2021-23.

Injuries

Saints: C/G Will Clapp was hurt on the second play of the first quarter. He was taken off the field on a cart while sitting up with his right shoe off. ... WR Bub Means also had his right shoe off as he was carted off in the third. ... TE Mason Pline was hurt in the third.

Chargers: DB Deane Leonard was injured with 1:38 remaining in the second. He tried to get up and went right back down before walking off between two trainers. ... G Karsen Barnhart got hurt and walked off in the fourth.

Up next

The Saints host Jacksonville on Aug. 17.

The Chargers play the LA Rams on Aug. 16.

