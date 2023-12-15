Brandon Staley has been fired as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

The decision follows the Chargers' 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football. The defeat dropped the Chargers to last place in the AFC West with a record of 5-9.

The team also parted ways with general manager Tom Telesco

"I want to thank Tom and Brandon for their hard work, dedication, and professionalism, and wish both of them and their great families nothing but the best," said Chargers owner Dean Spanos in a release. "These decisions are never easy, nor are they something I take lightly - especially when you consider the number of people they impact.

"We are clearly not where we expect to be, however, and we need a new vision. Doing nothing in the name of continuity was not a risk I was willing to take. Our fans have stood strong through so many ups and downs and close games. They deserve more. Frankly, they've earned more.

"Building and maintaining a championship calibre program remains our ultimate goal. And reimagining how we achieve that goal begins today."

Following the game, Staley stated his belief that he should remain the team's coach despite the difficult loss. The 42-point defeat was the third-worst loss in Chargers history.

"I know what I've done here for three years, and I know what I've put into this, and I know where we're capable of going," Staley said. "I know the type of coach I am. I believe in myself.

"Games like this happen in the NFL to every coach that's ever coached in this league. You can look at any great coach that's ever coached in the league. Sometimes games like this happen, and I don't need to retrace history, but it's just, it's part of sports."

espite his confidence in himself and the team, Staley was unsure when asked if he would continue as coach of the team.

“I don’t know that,” he said.

The 41-year-old was hired as head coach of the team on Jan. 17, 2021, replacing Anthony Lynn.

Staley coached the Chargers for parts of three seasons, compiling a 24-24 record with one playoff appearance, a 31-30 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC wild-card game in which the team blew a 27-point lead, the third-largest postseason comeback in NFL history.

He was previously defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams in 2020 and the outside linebackers coach for the Chicago Bears (2017) and Denver Broncos (2019).