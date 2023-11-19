GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa and Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones were each carted to their respective locker rooms after getting hurt on separate first-half plays Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Bosa limped to the sideline after hurting his foot during the game's opening series. Once he got to the sideline, he started lying on his back in pain with his hands on his head. Bosa went into the medical tent and eventually got carted into the locker room, holding a towel over his face.

Jones suffered a knee injury during a 2-yard run late in the second quarter. He was helped to the sideline and also went to the medical tent before getting taken to the locker room.

Six plays after Jones’ injury, Packers reserve running back Emanuel Wilson hurt his shoulder and also was carted to the locker room.

All three players were announced as out for the rest of the game early in the third quarter. The injuries to Jones and Wilson left AJ Dillon as the team's only available healthy running back.

Bosa has been one of the game's top pass rushers, though the four-time Pro Bowl selection has struggled to stay healthy. Bosa has 6 1/2 sacks in eight games this season.

Bosa missed 12 games last season with a torn groin muscle. He had some knee and hamstring issues earlier this season that sidelined him for one game.

Jones sat out three games earlier this season with a hamstring injury.

___

