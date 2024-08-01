Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been diagnosed with plantar fascia in his right foot, the team announced on Thursday.

The club says doctors have recommended approximately two weeks in a boot with the expectation that he will be ready to play in Week 1.

A Pro Bowler in 2021, Herbert is headed into his fifth NFL season out of Oregon. The Eugene, OR native missed the last four games of the 2023 season with a finger injury.

In 13 games last season, Herbert threw for 3,134 yards on 297-for-456 passing with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Chargers open their regular season on Sept. 8 at home to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Easton Stick, Max Duggan and Casey Bauman are the other pivots on the Bolts' roster.