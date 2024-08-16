EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Joe Alt shouldn't be in awe when he takes the field at SoFi Stadium on Saturday.

The Los Angeles Chargers rookie offensive tackle admitted to needing a couple minutes after stepping out of the tunnel to take in his new home field last week during the preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks. Once the game started though, Alt got down to business and began his transition to the pro game.

“It is exactly what I expected. When it comes down to it, we’re all competitors when you go out there, so it’s going to be full throttle the whole time,” Alt said.

Alt saw 21 snaps at right tackle in the 16-3 loss to Seattle. He is likely to see an increased workload on Saturday when the Chargers face the Los Angeles Rams.

Alt — the fifth overall pick in April's draft — did allow an early quarterback pressure last week, but then rebounded and got more comfortable as the game progressed. Most of his snaps though were in pass protection as the Chargers didn't pick up their initial first down until midway through the second quarter.

When it came to assessing his own performance during the first three weeks of training camp, Alt admitted to being his own worst critic

“It’s always technique things. For me, I’m trying to be a perfect technician at all times,” he said. “That's something I try to control and want to have 100% down — in my position balance, hand placement, feet, so that's always things I am critiquing.”

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman and coach Jim Harbaugh gave Alt rave reviews this week for how he has handled his first NFL training camp. Offensive coach Mike Devlin added that facing pass rushers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa during practices has also accelerated Alt's learning process.

“Everything is right on track to where you would think he would be,” Devlin said. “He's watching extra tape and asking questions. He's taking it all in like a sponge. He's usually not a repeat offender, which I like in a young guy which helps. But it is going to be a year process. Every new pass rusher and every great defense he is going to be learning stuff. But he is what we all thought he was coming out.”

Alt isn't the only new addition to the offensive line. Trey Pipkins has moved to right guard and center Bradley Bozeman was signed from Charlotte during free agency. Bozeman is working through an undisclosed injury

What Devlin would like to see from the entire offensive line against the Rams is better pass protection since the pocket wasn't clean throughout the first half against the Seahawks.

Harbaugh said on Thursday that Easton Stick will start at quarterback for the second straight game. Max Duggan and Luis Perez will also see action, but likely not until the second half.

Stick should get some help from wide receivers Joshua Palmer and Ladd McConkey, who did not play last week due to injuries. Harbaugh said that both are expected to play against the Rams.

Quarterback Justin Herbert is out of his walking boot due to an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot. Harbaugh though did not say whether he expects Herbert to return to practice next week.

