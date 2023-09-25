The Los Angeles Chargers' worst fears were confirmed on Monday when an MRI revealed an ACL tear for wide receiver Mike Williams, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Williams, 28, was injured in the third quarter of the team's 28-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday when he landed awkwardly following an 11-yard reception. Prior to leaving the game, Williams had recorded 121 yards receiving on seven catches and a touchdown thrown by fellow wideout Keenan Allen.

Through three games this season, Williams had 249 yards on 19 receptions.

Originally taken with the seventh overall selection of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Clemson, Williams was in his seventh pro campaign.

For his career, the Vance, SC native has hauled in 4,806 yards on 309 catches with 31 TDs.

The Chargers (1-2) host the Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) on Sunday,