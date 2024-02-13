Steve Spagnuolo might have just become the first defensive coordinator to win four Super Bowls, but the chief operating officer of the Los Angeles Rams believes he deserves more.

Kevin Demoff said Tuesday that the 65-year-old Kansas City Chiefs DC has earned another shot at being a head coach.

It is well past time to see Spags get another head coaching opportunity.



Spagnuolo spent three seasons as St. Louis Rams head coach from 2009 to 2011.

"It's well past time to see Spags get another head coaching opportunity," Demoff wrote in response to Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill asking when another shot for Spagnuolo was coming. "The team and organization he inherited in St. Louis was a mess, nobody could have had success. Yet he changed the culture [and] staff and players believed. An amazing human deserving of the real shot we couldn't give him."

In his three seasons with the Rams, Spagnuolo went 10-38 and missed the playoffs in all three campaigns. He would later briefly spend time as the interim head coach of the New York Giants in 2017, following the firing of Ben McAdoo, going 1-4.

A native of Whitinsville, MA, Spagnuolo has been with the Chiefs since 2019, winning three Super Bowls with the team. He also won Super Bowl XLII as DC of the Giants.

Over a career spanning more than four decades, Spagnuolo has also spent time with Washington, the Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens. Collegiately, he's coached UMass, Connecticut, Maine, Rutgers and Bowling Green, as well as serving as DC of NFL Europe's Frankfurt Galaxy in 1998.