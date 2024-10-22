The Los Angeles Rams have called multiple teams about trading star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, according to The Athletic's Diana Russini, Mike Silver and Jourdan Rodrigue.

Russini adds the Rams have indicated a willingness to take on some of his 2024 salary and are seeking a second-round pick in return.

Kupp, 31, is under contract for two more seasons after this one at $29.7 million, $29.7 million and $27.3 million, respectively. He is owed $5 million guaranteed next season and no guaranteed money in 2026 but does have a $22.26 dead money hit next year.

The former Super Bowl MVP has 18 catches for 147 yards and one touchdown in two games this season. He has not played since Sept. 15 because of an ankle injury.

This is Kupp's eighth season with the Rams since being selected in the third round in 2017. His best season came in 2021 when he led the NFL in receiving yards (1,947), receptions (145) and touchdowns (16).

The Rams head into Week 8 at 2-4, coming off a 20-15 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.