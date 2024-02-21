The Los Angeles Rams announced the release of veteran offensive lineman Brian Allen on Wednesday.

Allen, 28, was set to enter the final season of a three-year deal, $18 million deal.

A native of Hinsdale, IL, Allen had spent all five of his NFL seasons with the Rams after being taken in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Michigan State.

Allen was a member of the Rams' Super Bowl LVI-winning team in 2022.

Injuries meant that Allen only played one full season during his Rams tenure - in 2021 - with his 2023 season limited to just five games. All told, he appeared in 50 games over five seasons.

Allen's release comes with a $3.15 million dead-cap hit.