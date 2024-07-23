LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have come to a resolution with quarterback Matthew Stafford to avoid a potential holdout during training camp, which starts Wednesday at Loyola Marymount University.

Coach Sean McVay said the agreement does not include a contract extension for Stafford, who is entering the second season of a four-year, $160 million deal he signed in March 2022 shortly after leading the Rams to a Super Bowl championship.

Instead of a new deal, the Rams and the 36-year-old Stafford reworked his existing contract. Details of the modification were not immediately available. Stafford had previously been scheduled to make $31 million this season with a cap hit of $49.5 million.

“Ultimately, it was all geared towards finding a solution that really suits our team but also accommodates some of the things that represent Matthew’s worth for us," McVay said, "and we feel like we were able to do that.”

