The Los Angeles Rams bolstered their offensive line on Thursday with the addition of David Quessenberry.

The former Minnesota Vikings tackle comes aboard on a one-year deal.

Quessenberry appeared in 17 games for the Vikings last season.

A native of La Jolla, CA, Quessenberry was originally taken with the 176th overall selection of the 2013 NFL Draft out of San Jose State by the Houston Texans. Before playing an NFL game, Quessenberry was diagnosed with Lymphoma in 2014. He would eventually make his NFL debut in 2017.

Prior to his two seasons with the Vikings, the 34-year-old Quessenberry also suited up for the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans.

He's appeared in 84 games over seven seasons with the four teams. In 2019, Quessenberry scored a receiving touchdown as a member of the Titans.