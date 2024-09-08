DETROIT, Mich. -- Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has been ruled out for the rest of the game against the Detroit Lions with a knee injury.

Starting left guard Steve Avila (knee) was also ruled out of the game.

After making a catch midway through the second quarter, Nacua limped off the field and went into the blue medical tent. Nacua was listed as questionable to return with the knee injury but came back in for a short stint before going back out of the game.

Nacua missed several weeks during training camp after injuring his knee in a joint practice. The receiver returned to practice on Aug. 26 and was listed as a full participant in practice in the week leading up to Sunday.

Last season, Nacua set the record for most receptions (105) and receiving yards (1,486) for a rookie in NFL history.

Nacua had four catches for 35 catches before the injury.