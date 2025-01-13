Matthew Stafford and Jared Verse have staked the Los Angeles Rams to a 24-3 lead over the Minnesota Vikings at halftime of their NFC wild-card tilt.

The Rams got off to a fast start, scoring a touchdown on the game’s opening drive to jump out 7-0 early.

After opening the game with four consecutive completions, Stafford connected with Williams for a five-yard score to cap off the seven-play, 64-yard drive.

Star rookie Jared Verse scored the Rams’ second touchdown, returning a Sam Darnold fumble to the end zone to make it a 17-3 game.

Cornerback Akhello Witherspoon came off the edge and forced the strip-sack, before Verse scored the 43-yard defensive touchdown.

Stafford then put an exclamation point on the first half, adding a 13-yard score to Davis Allen with just 0:13 remaining in the second quarter.

Stafford completed 14-of-20 attempts for 154 yards and two touchdowns, while Williams added 53 yards of total offence on five carries and three catches.

Tyler Higbee was Los Angeles’ leading receiver in the first half, posting five catches for 58 yards. However, the tight end picked up a chest injury and is listed as doubtful to return.

Kicker Joshua Karty converted his only field goal attempt from 34 yards out, and hit on all three of his point-afters.

The Vikings struggled to get going offensively in the first half, managing just a 34-yard field goal from Will Reichard as their only points of the game to this point.

Darnold was sacked six times throughout the first two quarters, and turned the ball over twice with an interception and the fumble that Los Angeles turned into six points.

Making his first-career playoff start, the USC product completed 12-of-14 passing attempts for 108 yards and no touchdowns.

Justin Jefferson led the Vikings on offence with five receptions, 58 yards, and six targets. Aaron Jones added five carries for 30 yards.

Minnesota will receive the ball to begin the second half.