The Los Angeles Rams are signing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The NFL suspended Garoppolo in February for two games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy and will miss the first two games of the 2024 season.

Garoppolo was officially released by the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday after appearing in seven games, throwing for 1,205 yards and seven touchdowns with nine interceptions.