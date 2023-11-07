Carson Wentz is back in the NFL.

The Los Angeles Rams are signing the Pro Bowl pivot, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wentz, 30, spent last season with the Washington Commanders.

He appeared in eight games in 2022, throwing for 1,755 yards on 172-for-276 passing with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Originally taken with the second overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft out of North Dakota State, Wentz spent the first five seasons of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles before a trade to the Indianapolis Colts in 2021.

For his career, Wentz has thrown for 22,129 yards on 2,056-for-3,284 passing with 151 TDs to 66 picks.

A Pro Bowler in 2017, Wentz was a member of the Eagles team that won Super Bowl LII.

The move comes with Rams starter Matthew Stafford currently sidelined with a thumb injury. Brett Rypien started in the team's 20-3 loss to the Green