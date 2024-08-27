Ernest Jones IV is on the move.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Los Angeles Rams have traded the inside linebacker to the Tennessee Titans.

Jones, 24, had been given permission by the team to seek a move, but head coach Sean McVay confirmed on Sunday that he not requested a trade from the team after Jones had tweeted as such and then deleted it.

"You know, I think these are conversations sometimes, you know, things get out there. But in his defence, he’s right, he never requested a trade," McVay said. "We had communication with his representation, there’s been some dialogue with teams, and that’s kind of where it’s at."

A native of Waycross, GA, Jones was originally taken with the 103rd overall selection of the 2021 NFL Draft out of South Carolina.

In three seasons, he appeared in 47 games for the Rams, recording 320 tackles, 5.5 sacks and three interceptions.