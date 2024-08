JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 210 yards and two touchdowns, taking a step toward formally securing Jacksonville’s backup job, and the Jaguars beat Tampa Bay 20-7 in a preseason game featuring few starters Saturday night.

Jones got the nod in place of Trevor Lawrence and completed 16 of 23 passes, including TDs to Parker Washington and Brevin Easton. He also scrambled six times, including a nifty, duck-under move on linebacker Vi Jones in the second quarter to avoid a sack.

“Just got to keep carrying the momentum," Jones said. "It's a one-week season; everyone always says that. The preseason, too. You've got to stack good games and move on to the next game.”

Jones’ best throws went for scores. He hit Washington in stride on a third-and-17 play for 25 yards and a 7-0 lead that capped a 17-play drive. Washington finished with three receptions for 38 yards a week after returning a kickoff 73 yards against Kansas City.

Jones returned in the fourth quarter after C.J. Beathard (groin) was ruled out and lofted a perfect pass to Easton for a 31-yard score. Jones finished with a QB rating of 127.1. Beathard was 5 of 7 for 40 yards and was sacked three times.

“I thought overall Mac played a solid football game," coach Doug Pederson said. "He was obviously into it. You saw his intensity out there. Made some great throws. Just led the team like you expected. ... He loves playing. He loves playing the game and he did some great things.”

Jones has been the front-runner to be Lawrence's backup since the Jaguars traded a sixth-round draft pick for him in March. They view him as an upgrade over the 30-year-old Beathard, who dealt with a nagging shoulder issue last season.

The Buccaneers (1-1) and Jaguars (2-0) practiced against each other Wednesday and Thursday, getting enough quality work in a controlled environment that most starters got the night off.

Tampa Bay’s Kyle Trask started in place of Baker Mayfield and completed 12 of 19 passes for 108 yards, including a 6-yard TD pass to Cody Thompson.

“He played with poise," Bucs coach Todd Bowles said. "Defense didn’t give the offense enough opportunities to have the ball, from dink-and-dunk plays and missed tackles. But he played with a lot of poise and took advantage of the time when he had to throw.”

John Wolford handled the second-half snaps for the Bucs and delivered a huge block on safety Erick Hallett in the fourth. Wolford also got knocked out with 1:40 remaining when defensive end Yasir Abdullah drove him to the ground.

Wolford grew up in Jacksonville and stepped foot inside EverBank Stadium for the first time since being honored as a high school senior in 2013.

The Bucs were much more efficient on defense. They had five sacks, including three by Jose Ramirez.

“We knew he was a pass rusher," Bowles said. "He gets off the ball. He uses his hands well. He understands how to get to the quarterback. It’s the other aspect of his game that he’s got to bring along with that.”

Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby, a third-round draft pick in 2023, got the ball early and often. He finished with 56 total yards on 13 touches.

Jacksonville rookie Cam Little made two field goals on his 21st birthday. He’s now 5 of 6 in the preseason, with his lone miss coming from 62 yards out.

Tampa Bay's Chase McLaughlin missed a 42-yarder wide left in the fourth.

RESTED ROSTERS

The Jaguars rested 24 players, including Lawrence, receiver Christian Kirk, running back Travis Etienne and Pro Bowl defensive end Josh Hines-Allen. Newly signed safety Tashaun Gipson, who's suspended the first six games of the season, also did not dress.

The Bucs played without 31 guys. Mayfield, linebacker Lavonte David and receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin were among those in warmups on the sideline.

KEY INJURIES

Buccaneers: Safety Kaevon Merriweather injured his right knee in the first half and was later ruled out.

Jaguars: Cornerback Christian Braswell (hip) and offensive tackle Steven Jones (shoulder) left the game. Rookie cornerback Jarrian Jones was poked in the left eye in the third but returned.

UP NEXT

Buccaneers host Miami on Friday to close the preseason.

Jaguars end the exhibition season at Atlanta on Friday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl