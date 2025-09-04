ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Mark Andrews has chosen to close the book on how Baltimore's season ended with a thud on a cold, snowy night against the Buffalo Bills.

Seven months since his critical drop sealed a 27-25 loss in the AFC divisional playoffs, the veteran Ravens tight end came to the realization there’s nothing anyone can do to change the past as Baltimore prepares to open this season at Buffalo on Sunday night.

“For me, it’s whoever is in front. It’s all good,” the eighth-year player said. “It’s an incredible opportunity for this organization, for me, this team and everything we want to do this year to start it off right. So I’m excited about that.”

That doesn’t make it any less personal for Andrews following an outing in which the Ravens turned the ball over three times, including the tight end losing a fumble in the fourth quarter. The outcome was decided with 93 seconds left when the usually sure-handed Andrews dropped Lamar Jackson’s pass for what would have been a tying 2-point conversion.

“Yes, of course I’ve watched the game,” Andrews said. “But at the end of the day, this is a new season.”

It’s back to square one for two AFC powers with MVP-caliber quarterbacks that share both Super Bowl aspirations and a history of playing second fiddle to the Kansas City Chiefs.

For all their talent, the Ravens over the past eight seasons have reached the AFC championship just once, in 2023 when they lost to Kansas City.

It’s hardly different in Buffalo. The Josh Allen-led Bills have won five straight AFC East titles and are 2-0 in the playoffs against the Ravens, but have been eliminated by the Chiefs in four of the previous five years, including last season in the AFC championship.

For the Bills, the opener represents a fresh start and first step in a familiar climb toward an elusive goal.

“I know this: The season isn’t decided in Week 1,” coach Sean McDermott said. “Good or bad, it’s what you do as a team going forward and how the team comes together.”

Last season provided one example as the Bills rebounded from a 35-10 loss at Baltimore in Week 4 to win when it mattered.

There remain numerous subplots in this marquee matchup, the foremost involving last season's debate over whether Jackson was more deserving of MVP consideration than Allen, who earned the honor.

Allen complimented Jackson by referring to him as “one of the best players to touch grass.”

Jackson, the 2023 MVP, brushed off the question when asked about his disappointment over finishing a close second in the voting following a season in which he ranked first in eight statistical categories.

“The voters chose who they wanted to pick. It is what it is,” Jackson said.

Defensive challenge

Baltimore’s defense got stronger as last season progressed, but against the Bills the opposite was true. The Ravens held Buffalo to 10 points and 236 yards in Week 4. But in the playoff rematch, the Bills rushed for 147 yards and didn't need Allen to do anything spectacular.

It starts with stopping the run, lineman Nnamdi Madubuike said.

“When (Allen) is very, very uncomfortable, he starts to do things that are unorthodox of him,” Madubuike said. “So, we want to put him in spots that are very tight and that are very uncomfortable so we can capitalize on those opportunities.”

Subpar production

Allen is aware of the struggles he’s had while going 3-2 in five starts against Baltimore. He’s gone a combined 91 of 157 for 872 yards with six TDs (three rushing) and an interception.

“They’re really good,” Allen said, referencing the Ravens' pass rush, secondary and third-down efficiency. “Luckily, we’ll be at home and be able to communicate a little bit better than we did early on in the season last year.”

Containing Henry

The Bills had mixed results containing Derrick Henry. In the Week 4 loss, Henry had 199 yards rushing and scored twice as the Ravens finished with 271 yards rushing. In the playoff meeting, Henry was limited to 21 yards rushing in the first half before finishing with 84 and a touchdown.

Slowing him down will present a challenge to rookie backup linemen T.J. Sanders and Deone Walker, among others.

“It’s a unique experience. I don’t know where in college or prior to the NFL where they’ve tried to tackle a 250-pound running back that’s fast,” McDermott said. “He's a tough runner to contain. There's very few who have been able to do that.”

Loop’s debut

Baltimore cut longtime kicker Justin Tucker after he was accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by massage therapists. His replacement is rookie Tyler Loop, a sixth-round draft pick. Loop hit a 61-yard field goal against Washington last month and went 5 of 6 from 50 yards or more in the preseason.

AP Sports Writer Noah Trister in Owings Mills, Maryland, contributed to this report.

