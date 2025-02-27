Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford's time with the Los Angeles Rams may be coming to an end.

The team gave permission to Stafford and his agent to speak to other teams to potentially find a trade earlier in February.

The sides have been discussing a reworked contract with the goal of reaching a new agreement, per reports.

Head coach Sean McVay appeared on the Fitz and Whit podcast - hosted by former NFL players Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth - on Tuesday and spoke extensively about the situation.

"There's no discrepancy on us wanting him to continue to lead the way and be our quarterback," McVay said on the podcast. "The interesting and the challenging dilemma and dynamics within this are, 'Hey, how do you continuously as a head coach look at the short term and the long term and be able to figure out what does that really look like?'

"And so, at the end of the day, we had something in mind, he had something in mind, and nobody was right or wrong. And then, ultimately, you're saying there's a ton of interest, because this guy's an incredible player."

After the Rams won Super Bowl LVI, the team and Stafford agreed to a contract extension in March 2022. Stafford has two seasons left on the extension, with $4 million guaranteed in 2025 and none in 2026.

Stafford was acquired by the Rams from the Detroit Lions before the 2021 season, and immediately led the team to a Super Bowl title. In four years with the team, Stafford has 14,700 passing yards and 95 touchdowns in 57 starts.

According to multiple reports, the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants are among the teams most interested in acquiring the 37-year-old signal caller.

"I'm for taking swings at [the quarterback] position," Giants general manager Joe Schoen told reporters on Tuesday at the NFL combine. "It's the most important position, and it's hard to find. Keep swinging. Keep swinging at the position until you find one. “I look back at [Seattle Seahawks general manager] John Schneider. He's traded a third-round pick for Charlie Whitehurst. Didn't work out. Matt Flynn, paid him $10 million. Got Russell Wilson in the third round. Just keep swinging at the position. Again, I believe in our process and the people in the building from a scouting standpoint, the coaching standpoint. So, keep swinging, and we'll try to find one."

The Raiders have been seeking a permanent solution at quarterback since Derek Carr was jettisoned out of town at the end of the 2022 season.

Las Vegas signed Gardner Minshew to compete with second-year man Aidan O'Connell for the starting spot last season. Both players struggled, combining for 17 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 16 starts.

"We've got to start right now to go after it and build this team as quickly as we can," Raiders head coach Pete Carroll said over the weekend.

Stafford is one of a group of veteran quarterbacks available in the free agency this off-season. He is joined by 41-year-old four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, who spent the past two seasons with the New York Jets, and Sam Darnold, who was named Most Improved Player after throwing for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns in his first season with the Minnesota Vikings last year.

Both the Giants and Raiders will have franchise-altering decisions to make on - or possibly before - Apr. 25 at the draft in Green Bay, as the teams hold the third and sixth picks, respectively.