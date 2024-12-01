NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Matthew Stafford passed for two fourth-quarter touchdowns, Kyren Williams rushed for 104 yards and a score, and the Los Angeles Rams beat New Orleans 21-14 on Sunday to hand interim Saints coach Darren Rizzi his first loss.

The Saints drove inside the Rams 10-yard line in the final minutes, but Derek Carr's pass on fourth-and-3 was deflected from behind by edge rusher Jared Verse and fell incomplete.

That allowed the Rams (6-6) to run out the clock on the Saints (4-8) and Rizzi, who had won his first two games since taking over after the firing of Dennis Allen.

Stafford passed for 183 yards without a turnover. His scoring passes went for 3 yards to Demarcus Robinson and 7 yards to Puca Nacua, the latter putting the Rams up for good with 8:54 left.

Versatile tight end Taysom Hill, coming off one of his best games for the Saints, injured his left knee and was carted off the field after converting a fourth-and-short run late in the fourth quarter.

Hill, a fan favorite in New Orleans, waved from the cart as the Superdome crowd chanted his name.

The Saints narrowly outgained the Rams and possessed the ball for more time, but struggled to get in the end zone. New Orleans settled for three field-goal attempts in the first half, with Blake Grupe hitting two from 54 yards but missing one from 36.

That was enough to give New Orleans a 6-0 halftime lead before Williams' 10th TD of the season on a 4-yard run put the Rams up 7-6.

New Orleans' lone touchdown came on Carr's 28-yard pass in the fourth quarter to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, his fourth TD reception in four games since being signed midseason. Dante Pettis hauled in Carr's pass in tight coverage in the right corner of the end zone for a 2-point conversion that tied it at 14.

Injuries

Hill’s departure capped off a tough day for New Orleans on the injury front. Starting center Erik McCoy was unable to return from his re-aggravated groin injury despite two weeks' rest, so Shane Lemieux started in his place. The offensive line took another hit in the fourth quarter when guard Nick Saldiveri was carted off with a left knee injury. Safety Tyrann Mathieu appeared to hurt his shoulder making a second-half tackle on Williams. He remained on the sideline after receiving treatment.

Up next

Rams: Host Buffalo on Sunday.

Saints: At the New York Giants on Sunday.

