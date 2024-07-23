The Miami Dolphins are bringing back edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah, according to Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network.

Wolfe reports Ogbah had a strong workout yesterday and adds much-needed pass rush depth.

The 30-year-old has spent the previous four seasons with the Dolphins, recording 5.5 sacks and 20 combined tackles in 15 games last season.

The Oklahoma State product was selected in the second round (No. 32 overall) by the Cleveland Browns in the 2016 NFL Draft and played his first three seasons in Cleveland. Ogbah then moved onto the Kansas City Chiefs for one season before joining the Dolphins as a free agent in March of 2020.

He has a total of 42.5 sacks in 107 NFL regular season games.