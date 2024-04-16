Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said on Tuesday that his team will be picking up the fifth-year options on wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and EDGE Jaelan Phillips ahead of the May deadline.

Grier also said he plans to have extension talks with Coquitlam, BC-born safety Jevon Holland.

Waddle, 25, was the sixth overall selection of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Alabama.

He appeared in 14 games last season, recording 72 receptions for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns. The native of Houston has hit the 1,000-yard receiving mark in all three of his NFL campaigns.

Phillips, 24, was taken in the same draft as Waddle out of UCLA with the 18th overall selection.

In eight games a season ago, the Redlands, CA native recorded 43 tackles, an interception and 6.5 sacks.

A second rounder in 2021 out of Oregon, Holland was limited to 12 games in 2023. He recorded 74 tackles and a 99-yard pick-six.