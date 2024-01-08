The Miami Dolphins will likely be without linebackers Jerome Baker and Andrew Van Ginkel for the remainder of the postseason, head coach Mike McDaniel announced Monday.

Baker, 27, had wrist surgery and he’s been ruled out for the Dolphins' upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round.

The Ohio State alum played in 13 games for the Dolphins this season, racking up 51 tackles, six sacks and a pair of interceptions.

Van Ginkel, 28, will also be out with a foot injury against the Chiefs, and likely the rest of the postseason, Wolfe adds.

"The timetable is kind of up in the air," McDaniel said Monday on Van Ginkel.

McDaniel said that Van Ginkel tore his patella tendon on Deonte Harty's 96-yard punt return touchdown on Sunday.

A product of Wisconsin, Van Ginkel amassed 42 tackles, six sacks, and eight tackles for loss in 17 games for the Dolphins.