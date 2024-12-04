The Kansas City Chiefs remain at the top of the AFC after another nail-biting win in Week 13, this time over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The win brought the Chiefs to 11-1 as they attempt to lock up the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the playoffs. The Buffalo Bills are hot on their heels at 10-2 and are coming off a statement win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night.

The Chiefs will once again play in prime time as part of a full slate of Week 14 games on TSN.

Thursday Night Football - Packers at Lions

The Detroit Lions (11-1) attempt to hold onto the No. 1 seed in the NFC when they host the division rival Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on Thursday Night.

Watch the Packers and Lions LIVE Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT on TSN1/4, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

The Lions won the first meeting between the teams 24-14 in early November. The Packers held Jared Goff to just 145 yards passing but were unable to score a touchdown until late in the fourth quarter.

Both teams come into Thursday looking to extend win streaks. Detroit will attempt to win their 11th straight game, while Green Bay enters on a three-game winning streak.

The Green Bay offence has revved into high gear over the past two weeks, averaging 34 points per game in wins over the 49ers and Miami Dolphins. Running back Josh Jacobs has been the focal point of the offence of late, as he has surpassed 100 scrimmage yards in each of the team’s past five games, while scoring seven touchdowns over that span.

The Green Bay defence will have its hands full with the Lions, who are tied with the Ravens for the league lead in points scored.

Early Sunday Slate - Jets at Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins try to keep their slim playoff hopes alive as they host Aaron Rodgers and the free-falling New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.

Watch the Jets and Dolphins LIVE Sunday at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT on TSN4, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

The Dolphins (5-7) had their three-game win streak snapped last week at the hands of the Packers and need a win to make up ground on the idle Denver Broncos (8-5) for the final AFC wild-card spot. Tua Tagovailoa has been excellent since being activated from injured reserve, averaging 273 passing yards and 2.2 touchdowns over his past six games while throwing just one interception.

The Jets have lost three straight games and sit just a half game up on the last place New England Patriots in the AFC East. The franchise has already fired head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas this season, which has failed to live up to massive expectations.

Late Sunday Slate - Seahawks at Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals battle on Sunday afternoon with first-place in the NFC West up for grabs.

Watch the Seahawks and Cardinals LIVE on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET/ 1:05 p.m. PT on TSN4, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

The Seahawks have won three-straight games, including division wins over the Cardinals and 49ers in the past three weeks.

In their matchup two weeks ago, the Seattle defence held Kyler Murray and the Cardinals to just six points. Geno Smith tossed for 254 yards while 2023 first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught six passes for 77 yards and a touchdown in the win.

The Cardinals have lost two consecutive games to fall out of the division lead, after giving up a last-minute touchdown to lose to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 13. Marvin Harrison Jr. caught his seventh touchdown of the season in the loss, while tight end Trey McBride hauled in 12 passes for 133 yards . He now has 73 receptions and 781 yards this season without a touchdown catch and is 13 catches from tying Diontae Johnson’s single season record for most receptions without a score.

Sunday Night Football - Chargers at Chiefs

The Chiefs try to keep their perfect record at Arrowhead alive when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

Watch the Chargers and Chiefs LIVE Sunday night at 8:15 p.m. ET/ 5:15 p.m. PT on TSN1/4, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

After a loss to the Bills in Week 11 the Chiefs have bounced back to win two straight games. However, both games came down to the wire and could have gone either way for the two-time defending Super Bowl Champions.

Kansas City needed a last-second field goal to beat the Carolina Panthers in Week 12, while the Las Vegas Raiders had moved into field goal range for the potential game-winning attempt before an illegal shift penalty and botched snap gave the Chiefs their 11th win of the season.

The Chargers are coming off a dominant defensive performance against the Atlanta Falcons in a close 17-13 win.

The Chiefs took the first matchup between the teams 17-10. Travis Kelce caught seven passes for 89 yards in the win, while Patrick Mahomes threw for 245 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Monday Night Football - Bengals at Cowboys

After a devastating loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, the Cincinnati Bengals playoff hopes stand at three percent, according to NFL.com, and Joe Burrow and company will need to snap their three-game losing streak and win out to sniff postseason contention.

The Bengals (4-8) will try to climb up the AFC standings as they take on the Cowboys (5-7) who are also hanging onto very slim playoff odds.

Watch the Bengals and Cowboys LIVE on Monday night at 8:15 p.m. ET/ 5:15 p.m. PT on TSN1/3, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

Burrow is having one of the best seasons of his career as he leads the league with 3,337 passing yards and 30 touchdowns while throwing just five interceptions through 12 starts. His current pace of 4,727 passing yards would set a new career high. Receiver Ja’Marr Chase is also at the top of the leaderboard in both receiving yards (1,142) and touchdowns (13).

Cooper Rush and the Cowboys will search for their third straight win as they attempt to salvage what appeared to be a lost season after Dak Prescott was placed on season-ending IR.

Following division wins over the Washington Commanders and New York Giants, Dallas can put itself back into the mix for the final wild-card spot with a win on Monday.