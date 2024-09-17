The Miami Dolphins are placing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.

Tagovailoa, 26, was diagnosed with a concussion in the third quarter of the team's 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills last Thursday.

Rapoport and Garafolo note that the move will allow Tagovailoa to progress through concussion protocol and meet with outside neurologists.

While this would make the Alabama product eligible to return in time for a Week 8 date with the Arizona Cardinals, the team is not putting a timetable on his recovery process.

In 2022, Tagovailoa was diagnosed with two concussions and incurred a third hit to the head that spurred change in the league's concussion protocol.

Including his final season at Tuscaloosa, Tagovailoa has incurred four documented concussions in the past five years.

With Tagovailoa out, the Dolphins signed pivot Tyler "Snoop" Huntley off of the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad earlier this week.

Skylar Thompson, who came in for Tagovailoa against the Bills, is expected to get the start for the Dolphins (1-1) on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks (2-0).