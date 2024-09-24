Injured Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will meet with outside neurologists this week, head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed on Tuesday.

Taigovailoa, 26, incurred a concussion during the team's 37-10 Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills and was placed on injured reserve.

The Alabama product is eligible to return in time for an Oct. 27 home date with the Arizona Cardinals.

McDaniel stressed that his pivot's recovery from a fourth documented concussion in five years is going according to plan.

"The plan hasn't changed," McDaniel told reporters. "It's been executed. That's where it stands. I don't know reports, who sources are, but people should talk to me. I've got the real information."

With Tagovailoa out of action, Skylar Thompson started the team's 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, but he left the game in the second half with a rib injury. Tim Boyle took over in his stead.

McDaniel said a decision for Monday night's visit from the Tennessee Titans has yet to be made.

“As Skylar progresses, I think that leaves variables more vague,” McDaniel said. “I think we have an important 48 hours to see where he’s at and also to get in front of the rest of the quarterback room. Talk with them, talk with coaches, talk with some of the players to get them most comfortable with the varied uncertainty. We’ll just have to take it a day at a time, there’s a lot of stuff on the table."

Former Baltimore Ravens QB Tyler "Snoop" Huntley is also a possibility, having signed with the team last week.