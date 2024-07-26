SCOREBOARD

Report: Dolphins ink Tua to four-year, $212.4M extension

Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa - The Canadian Press
The Miami Dolphins have opened up their wallet for Tua Tagovailoa.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garofalo report the team has signed the quarterback to a four-year, $212.4 million extension.

With $161.7 million in guarantees, it's the largest four-year deal in NFL history.

At $53.1 million per season, Tagovailoa becomes the third-highest-paid QB in the NFL behind the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who both set to earn $55 million this year.

A native of Ewa Beach, HI, Tagovailoa is heading into his fifth NFL season.

Originally taken with the fifth overall selection of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Alabama, the 26-year-old Tagovailoa was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2023.

In 17 games last season, he threw for a league-high 4,624 yards on 388-for-560 passing with 29 touchdowns to 14 interceptions.

For his career, Tagovailoa has thrown for 12,639 yards on 1,096-for-1,638 passing with 81 TDs and 37 picks.