Jonnu Smith is headed back to the AFC East.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Miami Dolphins have agreed to a two-year deal with the 28-year-old tight end worth up to $10 million.

Smith spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons following two seasons with the New England Patriots. He was released by the Falcons late last month.

A native of Philadelphia, Smith played in 17 games last season, hauling in 50 receptions for a career-high 582 yards and three touchdowns.

The product of Florida International spent the first four seasons of his career with the Tennessee Titans.

In 107 career games over seven seasons, Smith has 219 receptions for 2,423 yards and 20 TDs.

Mike Gesicki, the Dolphins' primary tight end last season, is set to hit free agency next week.