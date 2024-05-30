The Miami Dolphins have locked up Jaylen Waddle.

His representation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter that the wide receiver has agreed to a three-year, $84.75 million extension that includes $76 million in guarantees.

Waddle, 25, becomes one of the NFL's top-five highest-paid receivers.

A native of Houston, Waddle was originally taken with the sixth overall selection of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Alabama.

He appeared in 14 games this past season, hauling in 72 receptions for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns. Waddle led the league in yards per reception in 2022 with 18.1.

For his career, Waddle has 251 catches for 3,385 yards and 18 TDs in 47 games over three seasons.