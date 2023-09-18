Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is in concussion protocol after leaving Sunday's win over the New England Patriots, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 24-year-old recorded 86 yards receiving on four receptions before leaving in the final quarter after taking a hit from Patriots linebacker Marte Mapu.

Head coach Mike McDaniel did not have an update for Waddle after the game.

Waddle has eight receptions for 164 yards over two games in 2023, his third season in the NFL after being selected sixth overall by Miami in 2021.

The 2-0 Dolphins host the 0-2 Denver Broncos in Week 3.