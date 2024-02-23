Emmanuel Ogbah's time with the Miami Dolphins is at an end.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the team is set to release the veteran linebacker.

Dolphins plan to release veteran LB Emmanuel Ogbah today, per source.



Miami signed Ogbah to a four-year, $65 million deal after he posted back-to-back nine-sack seasons in 2020 and 2021. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2024

Ogbah, 30, just completed the second year of a four-year, $65 million extension signed after the 2021 season.

He appeared in 15 games in 2021, recording 20 tackles, nine quarterback hits and an interception.

A native of Lagos, Ogbah was originally taken with the 32nd overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State by the Cleveland Browns. After three seasons with the Browns, he spent 2019 with the Kansas City Chiefs, with whom he won a Super Bowl, before joining the Dolphins for the past four campaigns.

For his career, Ogbah has 268 tackles and 42.5 sacks in 107 games over eight seasons.

The release will come with a $4 million dead-cap hit in 2024 for the Dolphins.