While appearing on the Pat McAfee show on Thursday, NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus indicated that his client, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, played through a broken wrist suffered in training camp.

"Let's back up to training camp - Tyreek's scrimmaging with the Washing Commanders, and he breaks his wrist," Rosenhaus told McAfee.

"We have top wrist doctors saying to Tyreek 'You need to get this operated on, you're going to miss the season.' Tyreek says to me and the Dolphins 'I'm not going to miss the season, I'm going to play and be here for my team.'"

Hill completed his worst season as a member of the Dolphins in 2024, catching 81 passes for 959 yards and six touchdowns - all totals his lowest since playing 12 games with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019.

The news comes out following a dramatic end to the year for Hill, who voiced displeasure with the franchise

“This is the first time I haven’t been in the playoffs,” Hill said after the finale against the New York Jets. “For me, I have to do what’s best for me and my family, if that’s here or wherever the case may be. I’m (going to) open that door for myself. I’m opening the door.

“I’m out, bro. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I've got to do what's best for my career. ... I'm too much of a competitor to be just out there.”

Hill had two catches for 20 yards against the Jets - a game which he later revealed that he removed himself from. He also returned a punt for 2 yards in the loss that ended the Dolphins' season under .500 at 8-9 on a day when they were eliminated from the playoffs when Denver beat Kansas City while Miami was still playing.

He bemoaned not having quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who missed the last two games of the season with a hip injury.

“Whenever you're missing your franchise player, it kind of (stinks),” Hill said.

Following a meeting with Dolphins brass, Hill appeared to mellow out, as Dolphins GM Chris Grier told reporters that Hill "never asked for a trade with me."

"We met for, I want to say, an hour [on Monday]," head coach Mike McDaniel said. "I think I was very direct with him, he was very honest, and it was great terms that we were discussing. Discussed multiple things, including, without wavering, that it's not acceptable to leave the game and it won't be tolerated in the future. He embraced accountability, and I wouldn't say there was anything necessarily to fix as much as we had to clear the air in a rough and tumultuous situation."

Hill is still under contract with the Dolphins for next season after signing a three-year, $90 million deal before the 2024 campaign.

The Dolphins still seek their first playoff victory since 2000. The team lost in the wild-card round in consecutive seasons in 2022 and 2023 with Hill in the lineup.