Mike Vrabel is out as head coach of the Tennessee Titans, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

The Titans finished the season at 6-11, missing the playoffs for a second consecutive season.

Titans fired head coach Mike Vrabel, per sources.



Vrabel led Tennessee to four consecutive winning seasons after arriving in 2018, but the Titans have experienced back-to-back frustrating seasons, finishing multiple games under .500 both times. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2024

He finishes his tenure with a mark of 54-45 over six seasons and was named Coach of the Year in 2022.

A native of Akron, OH, the 48-year-old Vrabel was a linebacker in his playing days and spent 14 seasons in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Ohio State product won three Super Bowl titles in his time with the Pats and he was named an All-Pro in 2007.

Following his retirement in 2010, Vrabel returned to his alma mater and served as a linebackers and defensive line coach for three seasons. He returned to the NFL in 2014 as linebackers coach with the Houston Texans before being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017. Vrabel took the Titans job in 2018.

Over his six seasons in Nashville, Vrabel reached the playoffs on three occasions and won the AFC South twice. His team reached the AFC Championship game in 2019 where the Titans fell to the Chiefs.