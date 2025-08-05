Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison will miss the first three games of the season due to a suspension for violating the NFL's Substances of Abuse policy, the team announced.

Addison will miss the team's season opener against the Chicago Bears, as well as games against the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals.

Addison recently resolved a 2024 DUI citation by pleading no contest to a lesser charge.

The Vikings' first-round pick in 2023, Addison was charged in July 2024 with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with at least a .08% blood alcohol concentration after a West Los Angeles police officer found him asleep at the wheel of a white Rolls Royce that was blocking a lane of I-105 westbound near the Los Angeles airport (LAX). Speaking to reporters in Minnesota at the start of training camp in 2024, Addison said he was in a "dark place" following his arrest.

Asked about the potential of NFL discipline last summer, Addison said: "Whatever's out there for me, whatever comes with it, I'll own up to everything. I feel like anything that comes my way is meant to happen or is deserved."

The 23-year-old WR caught 63 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns last season in 15 games.

The incident occurred nearly a year after Addison was cited for driving 140 mph on a Minnesota freeway in July 2023. He subsequently agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor speeding charge, with a charge of reckless driving dismissed. He paid $686 in fines.

Over his two seasons with the Vikings, Addison has caught 133 passes for 1,786 yards and 19 touchdowns.